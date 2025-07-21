Seahawks continue roster reshuffle ahead of training camp with 2 additions
Making a roster move for the second consecutive day before veterans report to training camp on Wednesday, July 23, the Seattle Seahawks added two new players while waiving a rookie undrafted free agent on Monday.
Seattle signed cornerback Kam Alexander and nose tackle Justin Rogers and waived cornerback Zy Alexander with a non-football injury designation, the team announced. Zy Alexander is somewhat of a shocking release considering many sources projected him to be a draft selection. However, the details of his injury are also unclear, and he wasn't part of the first wave of rookies to come off the non-football injury list on July 16.
Kam Alexander participated in rookie minicamp with the Seahawks and also with the Atlanta Falcons. He went undrafted out of Oregon after previously playing at UTSA and Sam Houston, and only totaled four tackles and one interception in his lone season with the Ducks in 2024. The year prior, however, he earned First-Team All-AAC honors after totaling 34 tackles, 15 pass deflections and one sack with UTSA.
Rogers was a 2024 seventh-round pick out of Auburn by the Dallas Cowboys, but didn't make the initial roster in late August. He signed with the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad three days later before the Cowboys stole him back to their roster on Dec. 19. Dallas once again waived Rogers on June 18.
How do they fit?
Kam Alexander enters one of the more competitive position groups on the roster with the top four cornerbacks essentially locked in. Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe and Shaquill Griffin likely aren't going anywhere, and second-year former fifth-round pick Nehemiah Pritchett showed enough upside last season that head coach Mike Macdonald will likely prioritize his development.
The Seahawks kept just five cornerbacks on the initial roster last season, and they currently have 10 on the 90-man depth chart. With Kam Alexander's unexceptional size (5-foot-11, 183 pounds) and lack of production, he will have to be a major camp surprise to even stick around on the practice squad.
Rogers, however, might have a bit more potential. Behind starting nose tackle Johnathan Hankins, the Seahawks have very little depth at the position. Quinton Bohanna and Brandon Pili are solid options, but the Seahawks haven't seen much from them in the regular season. Rogers and undrafted free agent Bubba Thomas have a golden opportunity to try and push out those two to carve out a roster spot.
At 23 years old, Rogers has practice squad experience and is a good size at 6-foot-3, 338 pounds. There is potential for him to make a splash in training camp to stick with Seattle — at least on the practice squad.
