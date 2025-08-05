Seahawks' Sam Darnold lands in QB heaven after all-quarterback mock
The Seattle Seahawks specifically chose Sam Darnold to be their quarterback. They traded Geno Smith to make room and then signed him to a three-year deal worth over $100 million. He was their choice, for better or worse.
Would other teams choose him? If there was a draft sending all 32 NFL starting QBs to different teams, where would Darnold end up? This is the thought experiment that CBS Sports ran, and the result was a disappointing placement in the first round for Darnold but a really ideal situation to play in.
Sam Darnold lands with Packers in all-QB mock
The Green Bay Packers are QB heaven. They've had just three over the last few decades, expertly going from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers and now to Jordan Love, who seems poised to helm the ship for years to come.
So that would be an ideal spot for any QB, including Seahawks starter Sam Darnold. It's maybe a little hurtful that Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports ranked Darnold (essentially, though talent isn't the only factor here) the 22nd-best QB in the NFL, but he lands in maybe the best situation possible.
"We strongly pondered an Aaron Rodgers reunion here, but as nostalgic as it'd be, it's hard to envision Matt LaFleur and Co. preferring to go backward rather than forward with so many investments made in the youth of this franchise," Benjamin said.
Darnold just hit 28, which helps. "While the journeyman's 2024 season ended with a whimper, he was confident and resilient for most of his trial run with the rival Vikings, throwing it with a special degree of authority against Green Bay," Benjamin noted. "Who says he couldn't thrive with LaFleur's schematic power, plus bruising run support led by Josh Jacobs?"
The Packers picked Darnold here over:
- Geno Smith
- Michael Penix Jr.
- Aaron Rodgers
- Justin Fields
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Bryce Young
- Russell Wilson
Darnold would arguably be great in that system and in an organization that fully believes in him, much like the Seahawks do. The Packers just have it a little better on that side of the ball, which would help ease Darnold in if this were to happen (which it won't).
