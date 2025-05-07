Seahawks second-round tight end impresses at rookie minicamp
Had it not been for a lengthy injury history, Seattle Seahawks second-round tight end Elijah Arroyo likely would have been picked even higher than No. 50 overall. Arroyo was held out of most drills during the pre-draft process and at the NFL Scouting Combine, dropping him to a Round 2 projection, per NFL.com.
All indicators so far point to Arroyo being worth the pick the Seahawks spent on him. Arroyo impressed in rookie minicamp, according to The Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta, and earned high remarks from head coach Mike Macdonald.
"He did a great job," Macdonald said, per Condotta. "Great to have him in person. Got a great attitude. Great spirit about him. [He] practices hard. Does a great job taking what we’re trying to teach him fundamentally and then taking that to his position. So, off to a great start.’"
Arroyo's participation indicates he's now fully healthy and shouldn't be limited in training camp or to begin the regular season. He should have an immediate role in the offense as a vertical receiving threat from the tight end position. Arroyo, who is 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, provides a big-bodied pass-catching option for first-year Seahawks starter Sam Darnold now that DK Metcalf is in Pittsburgh.
"I’m a big target,” Arroyo said. "I’m a tight end, but when it comes to the pass game, I like to count myself as a receiver."
Seattle needed a pass-catching tight end. Noah Fant will likely be gone after this season unless he has a massive campaign, and 2024 fourth-round pick AJ Barner is a blocking-first tight end. Barner can do both, but Arroyo could be the offense's hidden weapon. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will find ways to utilize Arroyo's unique talent in the offense.
