Seahawks rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo sees himself as a wide receiver
In the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected tight end Elijah Arroyo out of the University of Miami. The former Hurricanes standout is already making a good impression on his teammates.
Rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe liked what he saw out of Arroyo during Day 2 of Seahawks rookie minicamp, praising his teammate's playmaking ability.
"I threw him some nice balls today, and he went to go get that ball," Milroe said of Arroyo after Monday's workout. "He’s a dude."
It's hard to miss Arroyo, whose 6-foot-5 frame makes him a tough cover for opposing defenders. Even at his size, though, Arroyo is far from your prototypical NFL tight end. He's more of a pass-catcher than a run-blocker.
"I’m a big target,” Arroyo said. "I’m a tight end, but when it comes to the pass game, I like to count myself as a receiver."
He definitely played more like a wide receiver than a tight end while at Miami. In 2024, Arroyo turned 35 receptions into 590 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 16.9 yards per catch.
After trading away Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Seahawks had a need for a big-bodied wideout. The team signed Cooper Kupp in free agency, but he's nowhere close to Metcalf physically.
Arroyo should help fill in for Metcalf this season, especially since Seattle did not select a wide receiver in the first round, as many expected.
The Seahawks drafted Colorado State wide receiver Tori Horton in the fifth round. Horton is a good developmental prospect for Seattle's wide receiver room, but he is unlikely to play a major role right away.
It will be interesting to see how much Arroyo lines up at tight end this season, and whether or not the team moves him into a full-time wide receiver role.
More Seahawks on SI stories
One move could put Seahawks at $100 million in cap space for 2026
Utah edge rusher named UDFA most likely to make Seahawks roster
NFL draft expert ranks Seahawks’ 2025 class second behind Patriots
Seattle Seahawks announce they have signed 17 undrafted free agents