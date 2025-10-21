Seahawks should have second 2-safety game in 8 years, instead have neither
The Seattle Seahawks have essentially had four points stolen from them in the first half against the Houston Texans. The second two, however, were sort of their own fault.
Following a should-be safety on CJ Stroud in the first quarter that was negated due to forward progress, the Seahawks had another chance for a safety or defensive touchdown in the second quarter.
If both had counted, it would've been just the second two-safety game since 2017 (ironically, the last was by the Denver Broncos against the Seahawks last season). The Seahawks got neither of them.
Under pressure once again, Stroud tried to throw a pass but was hit and threw it backwards. Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas recovered the ball around the 5-yard line, but fumbled it again. The Texans recovered it in the end zone, making it a touchback.
Already leading 14-0, the Seahawks had a chance to take a huge advantage. If the first safety counted and Thomas scored a touchdown, it could be 23-0 instead.
In the first half alone, there's been two of the most anomalous plays you'll see in the NFL. The Seahawks, while in position to be the benefactor, has been on the opposite end of both.
Now, after an interception by Cooper Kupp on an attempted trick play, the Texans have the ball and are moving down the field. Those have been huge missed opportunities for the Seahawks so far against the Texans.
