Seahawks star CB Riq Woolen 'having a great camp' entering contract year
Since his stellar 2022 rookie season, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen has been one of the most polarizing members of the team's defense. Sometimes he's exceptional, other times he appears to play down to the competition level and below expectations.
Much of this can be attributed to effort level on a down-to-down basis, and Woolen said himself during training camp that he's "got to be more locked in," per Seahawks.com writer Ari Horton. That mentality has been showing in camp thus far, with Woolen shutting down multiple deep passes during Tuesday's practice.
"When [head coach Mike] Macdonald was asked about fourth-year cornerback Riq Woolen, he responded that Woolen is 'having a great camp,' and that was particularly evident on Tuesday," Seahawks.com senior reporter John Boyle wrote in his camp observations from Tuesday. "Woolen was tested deep on three different occasions, twice by Sam Darnold trying to find Jaxon Smith-Njigba down the left sideline, and once on a deep ball to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and all three times, the ball fell harmlessly to the turf."
Woolen dominating in pass coverage — even if it's just practice — in the final year of his rookie contract is a great sign, especially considering the competition level of the team's wide receivers. At the top end of the depth chart, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling all present different skill sets and levels of athleticism.
It's hard not to compare Woolen's 2023 and 2024 seasons to his rookie year, because he was that good in Year 1. The lanky corner totaled 63 tackles, 16 pass deflections, one tackle for loss, six interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and three fumble recoveries.
In the two seasons since, he's combined for 99 tackles, 25 pass deflections, one tackle for loss, five interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Those aren't bad numbers by any means, but they also aren't improved from what he was doing in his first NFL season. With Woolen's unique size and athleticism, it seemed like he was just scratching the surface of his potential in 2022.
If Woolen can mirror or even surpass his rookie season production in 2025, there's a big payday waiting for him. It's been hard to justify a massive, top-end extension given current circumstances, but an elite performance this season could change that perception quickly.
