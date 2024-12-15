Seahawks Swap Defensive Backs Prior to SNF Matchup vs. Packers
Though he received a doubtful designation on Friday's final injury report, the Seattle Seahawks went ahead and activated veteran cornerback Artie Burns to the 53-man roster on Saturday.
In a corresponding move to create a roster spot, Seattle placed second-year safety Jerrick Reed, who has been dealing with a quad injury, on injured reserve.
Now in his third season with the Seahawks, Burns enjoyed a strong training camp and preseason, but the team waived him in late August before re-signing him on the practice squad. He suited up for a Week 6 loss to the 49ers, producing two pass breakups in coverage while defending star receiver Deebo Samuel before exiting late in the game after reaggravating a lingering toe injury he played through in exhibition games.
Becoming more versatile over the past couple of seasons, Burns has proven he can play slot cornerback in a pinch along with playing either side as a boundary cornerback, and both of his pass breakups against San Francisco came from the nickel spot. With Tre Brown ruled out on Friday due to a hamstring injury, if he's healthy enough to dress, Seattle could opt to roll with the veteran instead of rookie Nehemiah Pritchett, who strictly lines up outside.
But Burns only returned to practice on Wednesday, and so far this season, the Seahawks haven't played anyone who received a doubtful designation leading up to a game. This move may simply be procedural in nature with Reed's injury opening up a roster spot more than actually planning for him to suit up on Sunday night.
As for Reed, the former sixth-round pick out of New Mexico has endured a difficult sophomore season, as he missed the first two months of the season recovering from a torn ACL suffered in November 2023 and played in just five games before his latest injury. With just four games left to play, he won't be eligible to return until the wild card round of the postseason at the earliest.
