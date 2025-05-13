All Seahawks

Seahawks have three major rivalry games on schedule this season

The Seattle Seahawks will have some of the biggest rivalry games in the NFL this season.

The Seattle Seahawks schedule is about to come out, and they should see some familiar faces on the slate this season.

The full 17-game schedule is set to be released soon, but the team already knows its opponents.

NFL.com writer Adam Rank listed some of the biggest rivalry games of the season, and the Seahawks going up against Cooper Kupp's former Los Angeles Rams team is on the list.

"Cooper Kupp was a Super Bowl MVP for the Rams, who released him this offseason to ... sign Davante Adams? I didn’t realize Aaron Rodgers is actually L.A.'s new QB now. Kidding. Adams was pretty good last year with the Jets (67 receptions, 854 yards and seven TDs), so this really is a smart move for the Rams," Rank wrote.

"On Kupp's end, though, I could see how the 31-year-old, who returned to his roots in Washington when he signed a three-year deal with the Seahawks, would want to show the only NFL team he's ever played for to this point that he's still got it. And he'll have two chances to do so during the regular season."

Kupp is coming to Seattle to replace DK Metcalf, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Seahawks just so happen to be taking a trip to Acrisure Stadium this season, and that game also made Rank's list.

"Even with the aforementioned Kupp coming aboard, the Seahawks will have plenty of receiving targets to go around after cutting Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf to the Steelers, presenting an opportunity for Jaxon Smith-Njigba that I -- a JSN fanboy who also manages him in my dynasty fantasy league -- welcome," Rank wrote.

"I do question how moving on from Metcalf, a superstar who won't turn 28 until December, will impact Seattle's offense. And while Metcalf ultimately did secure both the exit he wanted and a four-year, $132 million extension from Pittsburgh, he would no doubt love to put up a dominant stat line against his old team. As luck would have it -- at least for this piece -- he'll get his chance when the Steelers and Seahawks lock up this season. And it goes without saying that it’s a huge bummer the Cowboys and Steelers don’t lock up this year with George Pickens being traded to Dallas."

The Seahawks' full 17-game schedule will be released at 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 14.

