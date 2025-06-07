Seahawks to host 50th Season Game against expansion siblings
The 2025 NFL season marks the Seattle Seahawks' 50th, and they're going all out to celebrate their golden anniversary.
Recently, the Seahawks unveiled their full list of the top 50 players in franchise history, as voted on by fans, media members and stakeholders. However, a list is simply not enough to honor these icons.
The Seahawks also announced that they will welcome all of those players back to Lumen Field for their 50th Season Game in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is sure to be quite the ceremony.
Not so coincedentally, the Buccaneers are also celebrating their 50th season in 2025. Both teams entered the league together in 1976, with Tampa Bay in the AFC West and Seattle in the NFC West.
However, the league clearly must have realized how stupid it was to have a team in Florida - the southeasternmost state in the entire country - playing in the a western division. So, the Bucs moved to the NFC Central the following season and the Seahawks took their place in the AFC West. They then remained in those divisions until the 2002 realignment, when the Seahawks moved back to the NFC West and the Bucs joined the newly-created NFC South.
Due to their wacky alignment history, the Seahawks and Bucs didn't play much in their early years. They faced off in each of their first two seasons, with Seattle winning both games as Tampa Bay was historically terrible early on, but didn't meet again until 1994. They've played much more often since they became NFC colleagues, however.
The Seahawks hold a 9-6 lead in the series, but the Bucs won the last matchup in 2022 at Allianz Arena in Munich.
If this game is all about celebrating history, then it would make perfect sense for the Seahawks to break out their beloved royal blue throwback jerseys for the occasion. The Bucs could also break out their creamsicle jerseys - either the orange ones or a speculated white version - to really add to the paegentry.
