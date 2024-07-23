Seattle Seahawks Activate Jerome Baker, Tyrel Dodson From PUP List
Passing their physicals on the eve of training camp, the Seattle Seahawks activated veteran linebackers Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson from the Physically Unable to Perform list and they are expected to participate when practice begins on Wednesday.
In additional news, Seattle also activated cornerback Lance Boykin from the PUP list and signed receiver Marcus Simms and tackle Jalen Sundell to fill two openings on the 90-man roster.
Signed to one-year contracts in free agency in March as replacements for departed former starters Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks, Baker and Dodson did not practice in OTAs or mandatory minicamp this spring recovering from injuries. Baker underwent surgery on his wrist in January and also had been working back from an ankle sprain that cost him four games with the Dolphins last season, while Dodson's injury wasn't specifically disclosed by coach Mike Macdonald.
A third-round pick out of Ohio State in 2018, Baker started 82 games in six seasons with Miami, recording 587 combined tackles, 22.5 sacks, and five interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. A lean, athletic 225-pound defender with plus-blitzing ability and sideline-to-sideline speed, Macdonald told reporters he would start off at weakside linebacker in Brooks' former spot.
Undrafted out of Texas A&M, Dodson signed with the Bills as a free agent in 2019 and didn't play in any games as a rookie after receiving a six-game suspension from the NFL. He primarily played special teams over the next three years before finally receiving an extended starting opportunity in place of an injured Matt Milano, racking up 74 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and eight tackles for loss while starting 10 games for Buffalo last season.
Built with a more traditional 237-pound frame, Dodson will begin at middle linebacker with fourth-year reserve Jon Rhattigan behind him and rookie Tyrice Knight potentially seeing some snaps at both inside linebacker spots in training camp.
As Macdonald acknowledged during minicamp last month, players such as Dodson and Baker returning from injuries will need to be brought back slowly and won't be rushed back into a bunch of practice reps. But seeing them on the field even in a limited capacity for the time being will be an excellent development with the season opener now a little over a month away.