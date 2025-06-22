Seattle Seahawks ascending DB named top Defensive Player of the Year candidate
The Seattle Seahawks made huge improvements on the defensive side of the ball in their first season under head coach Mike Macdonald. The former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator inherited a unit that was 30th in yards surrendered and 25th in points in 2023. After his first year, they were 14th in yardage and 11th in points.
Such a leap is a team effort, but they have several building blocks that have become focal points for them. In the secondary, that would be third-year pro Devon Witherspoon, who has become one of the most consistent cornerbacks in the NFL. He's also Seattle's top Defensive Player of the Year candidate, according to Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante.
Infante says Witherspoon won't wow anyone with his statistics, especially since he has just one career interception. Still, he's a two-time Pro Bowler who could enter the conversation should he start generating turnovers.
"With just one interception in two seasons in the NFL, Devon Witherspoon might not wow you in the box score. However, he’s graded as one of the most well-rounded cornerbacks in the league each of those two seasons. Witherspoon has two Pro Bowl appearances in as many seasons in the NFL. Teams already know he’s good; he just needs to increase his turnover count to get to that next level and win over DPOY voters."
The Illinois product has all the tools to make it happen, and as we've all seen, turnovers come in bunches once they start. If Witherspoon can catch fire and create a few in 2025, it's not out of the question that he could enter the conversation.
