NFL expert makes specific and promising prediction about Seahawks-Panthers showdown
By virtue of their crazy comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams that is still reverberating amongst the 12s, the Seattle Seahawks have the inside track on the NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the conference playoffs.
It could all take a wacky, woeful detour Sunday, however, against the Panthers. A loss in Charlotte, in fact, might mean a return trip to North Carolina as a Wild Card team. On the flip side, by late Monday night the Seahawks could have the division and top seed wrapped up if they win and both the San Francisco 49ers and Rams lose.
ESPN's three expert prognosticators believe head coach Mike Macdonald's team will take care of business. All three are picking Seattle to beat Carolina, by margins of 18, 10 and seven points.
There's another predition in play here, one that makes sense and would greatly increase the Seahawks' chances of winning.
Writes ESPN: "Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon will record an interception. Witherspoon has great coverage metrics this season, with a 12% target rate and 0.8 yards per coverage snap allowed, both much better than average for corners."
Panthers' quarterback Bryce Young, however, has thrown only nine picks this season and gone without one in four of his last five games.
