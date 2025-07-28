All Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks' biggest weakness is exactly what you think

That offensive line could be trouble.

Zach Roberts

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks had a pretty rough offensive line in 2024, and it was a big reason their offense couldn't really get off the ground. That led to them missing the playoffs despite earning 10 wins and having a really stout defense.

In 2025, the Seahawks did make one crucial addition to the line: drafting Grey Zabel in the first round. That alone won't be enough to save them, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine argued. He believes the line is still the biggest weakness in Seattle.

Offensive line remains Seattle Seahawks' worst part

The Seattle Seahawks swapped out Geno Smith for Sam Darnold, a move that could be disastrous if the much-maligned offensive line can't keep him upright for most of the time this year like they struggled to with Smith.

"There's a lot riding on Darnold repeating the success that he found in Minnesota. However, Darnold needs clean pockets, and that's something that the offensive line didn't do a lot last season," Ballentine said.

Gry Zabel
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State University offensive lineman Grey Zabel (OL50) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

There were 54 sacks given up by the Seahawks last season. "The Seahawks drafted Grey Zabel at right guard to help fix the problem, but he'll still be a rookie with a learning curve," Ballentine wrote. Anthony Bradford is also competing for a guard spot, but he yielded eight sacks alone last season.

Ballentine concluded, "Charles Cross might be the only sure thing on the line this season, and even he has given up 13 sacks over the last two years." That doesn't exactly inspire confidence in a team that desperately needs to keep their new quarterback off the dirt for him to be able to have any success.

