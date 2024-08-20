Seattle Seahawks C Connor Williams Practicing 8 Months Post-ACL Tear
The Seattle Seahawks’ new starting center is on the field just eight months after tearing his ACL in Week 14 of the 2023 regular season.
Connor Williams, who the Seahawks signed to a one-year, $4 million contract (maximum value of $6 million with incentives) on Aug. 6, practiced for the first time on Monday and immediately filled in at the starting center spot during scrimmages, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.
Williams has also played guard with the Dallas Cowboys, but most recently served as the Miami Dolphins’ starting center from 2022–23 before his injury. He was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded center through Week 14 — the final game he appeared in.
“We have a plan for him to ramp him in, and it’s good to see him get a few reps today and, hopefully, we’ll keep that process growing as we head towards the season,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said post-practice on Monday.
Recovery timelines from ACL tears vary, especially based on the grade of the tear (partial to full tear). Williams’ injury has been described as “pretty significant,” but the exact degree of the injury is unclear. If it was a full tear or close to it, practicing just over eight months after sustaining the injury is a near-miraculous recovery.
Seahawks second-year safety Jerrick Reed II tore his ACL in Week 11 of last season and is still on the physically unable to perform list. Reed hasn’t practiced and isn’t expected to be back for the season opener, while Williams is slated to play. Not all ACL injuries and recoveries are equal.
Williams had to pass a physical before signing his contract with the Seahawks. He passed and signed a few weeks later. Now, if able to stay healthy, Williams is expected to be a significant upgrade to the options Seattle had at the position at the beginning of training camp. After signing Williams, the Seahawks traded center Nick Harris back to the Cleveland Browns.
“I don’t think it’s anything we didn’t have,” Macdonald said Monday when asked about what Williams brings that Olu Oluwatimi or Nick Harris didn’t. “[When] we’re talking about bringing in any player, you’re saying ‘Hey, we think this is a heck of a player that can help us,’ and that’s the way we feel about Connor [Williams].”
While it may have been a situation of the right place at the right time with Williams, no team spends on free agents unless it believes it can upgrade its current personnel. They viewed Williams as that upgrade — and he should provide that.
“We also expect him to do the things that he does well, on the move block, pass block, making the calls, taking charge up there,” Macdonald said. “It’s not anything against the other guys. It’s more of a vote of confidence in him and the kind of guy we think he is.”
Williams is an athletic center who moves and blocks well in the open field. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb pulled his center somewhat frequently in his scheme at Washington, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see Williams out and running. His athleticism also allows him to get to the second level faster than most at his position. All of that had to be attractive to Seattle’s coaching staff.
While the projection for Williams to be ready in Week 1 was a shock, his already hitting the practice field makes that expectation much more realistic. It also provides stability to the offensive line, so they don’t have to reshuffle one or two games into the season.