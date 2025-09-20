Seahawks get troubling update on Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading into Saints game
After a breakout second season in 2024, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is off to a great start in 2024 with 100-plus yards in each of his first two games.
Unfortunately, it seems like that hot start may have to be put on hold.
Just before their Week 3 home game against the New Orleans Saints, the Seahawks added Smith-Njigba to their injury report with an illness and he is now questionable to play on Sunday. It's more bad injury news for the Seahawks, who have already listed running back Zach Charbonnet (foot), safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle), safety Julian Love (hamstring) and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) as doubtful.
The No. 20 overall pick in 2023, Smith-Njigba has yet to miss a game in the NFL. Injuries were a slight concern after he missed most of his final season at Ohio State, but that hasn't been an issue so far. Unfortunately, his iron man streak is now in jeopardy.
Potential Jaxon Smith-Njigba absence poses major challenge for Seahawks
As mentioned Smith-Njigba is off to a terrific start to the season. The former Ohio State star caught nine passes for 124 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, then caught eight passes for 103 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. He's not only picking up where he left off, he might just be playing even better than before.
If Smith-Njigba can't go against the Saints, the Seahawks' offense will undoubtedly feel his absence. Not only because he is by far their best pass catcher, but also because the depth behind him isn't too consistent.
Back in Week 1, Smith-Njigba was the only Seahawks receiver who did much of anything, and Sam Darnold targeted him more than every other receiver combined. That was thankfully less of an issue in Week 2, as Cooper Kupp caught seven passes for 90 yards while Tory Horton and AJ Barner each caught a touchdown.
The Seahawks want to spread the ball around as much as possible, but without Smith-Njigba there to attract much of the defense's attention, that will be considerably more difficult. Hopefully for the Seattle, Smith-Njigba will be able to kick the illness and be good to go against New Orleans.
