Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba comments on second-straight 100-yard game
After a breakout second season in 2024, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was widely expected to take the next step and join the ranks of the NFL's elite pass-catchers.
Through two games, he's certainly on the right track.
Smith-Njigba once again finished as the Seahawks' leading receiver in Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with eight receptions on 10 targets for 103 yards, marking his second-straight game with 100+ yards. He also put up those stats while primarily matching up against Jalen Ramsey, one of the NFL's best cornerbacks over the past decade.
"I mean, just a well-respected corner," Smith-Njigba told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe after the game. "I watched a lot of film, they have a great defense, and we just had to be on time with Sam and Sam made the right plays, right on time. It was a great day for us."
Jaxon Smith-Nijgba praises Sam Darnold's response to adversity
In the same interview, Smith-Njigba heaped praise on quarterback Sam Darnold for his ability to bounce back. Darnold, who signed with the Seahawks this offseason, had a rough debut with the team last week against the San Francisco 49ers, but rebounded to throw for 295 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. Even after two first-half interceptions, Darnold found a way to overcome them and have a solid game.
"Man, he's all about consistency," Smith-Njigba said. "We know what to expect from Sam, he's never going to fold, he stays the same and he has that killer mindset. So we appreciate that. That's kind of what we want to bring to the rest of the team and it starts with him, and we're happy to have him.
While Smith-Njigba was the only receiver that did much of anything last week, he had much more help this week. Cooper Kupp had his first really good game as a Seahawk, catching seven passes for 90 yards to be a good complementary option. Tory Horton and tight end AJ Barner both found the end zone, with the former scoring his first regular season touchdown.
Sunday's game gave more of a look of what the Seahawks' passing offense should look like, and if they keep improving, they could be very dangerous very soon.
