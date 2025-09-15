Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba comments on second-straight 100-yard game

“Every time I step on the field, I feel like I’m the best receiver on the field. Just here to prove it week by week.”



1-on-1 with rising star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+ fun Sam Darnold cameo) after 2nd straight 100-yard game helped Seahawks steal the show in Steelers home opener. pic.twitter.com/2FjYVkMdCI