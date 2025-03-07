Seahawks great Bobby Wagner avoids free agency
Seattle Sehawks legend Bobby Wagner has changed teams in each of the past three years, but not this time.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Washington Commanders have re-signed Wagner to a one-year deal worth $9.5 million, including $8 million in guarantees. The move keeps Wagner with Washington head coach Dan Quinn, who of course was his defensive coordinator in Seattle from 2013-14.
Wagner, 34, may not be quite the player he was in his prime, but he's still a very good centerpiece for a defense. The future Hall of Fame linebacker had 132 total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries while starting all 17 games this season. He earned his 10th Pro Bowl selection in 13 seasons, as well as a second-team All-Pro nod.
During his time in Seattle, Wagner established himself as quite possibly the best linebacker of his generation. The 2012 second-round pick had 1,556 tackles, 27 sacks, six forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries in 11 seasons wearing a Seattle uniform. He was the centerpiece of a Seahawks defense that was routinely one of the best in the league, especially early in his career.
In 2022, the Seahawks released Wagner after 10 years together. Then after one year with the division rival Los Angeles Rams, he returned to the Seahawks and proceeded to lead the league with 183 tackles in 2023. That reunion was short-lived, though, as he left to join Quinn and the Commanders as a free agent last offseason.
Washington was the surprise of the NFL this season, going 12-5 and making their first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991. While rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was by far the biggest story for the Commanders this season, Wagner and other seasoned veterans helped lead them to an eight-win improvement over 2023.
Whether or not the Commanders will be able to replicate that success in 2025 remains to be seen, but it's clear that Wagner believes the team is on the cusp.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Salary cap implications for Seattle Seahawks if they trade WR DK Metcalf
Ranking 7 NFL teams who fit best for Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf
Seahawks insider offers context on unsigned free agent Ernest Jones IV
Former Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has obvious landing spot