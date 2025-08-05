Seattle Seahawks land hated rival in all-QB mock draft
What if the Seattle Seahawks had their choice of all NFL starting QBs? In the CBS Sports mock draft featuring all 32 NFL starting QBs alone, this is the question they essentially had to answer, although they weren't picking first since they're not the worst team in the NFL.
So out of the remaining 20 options (so not Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, or Matthew Stafford), who would they choose? CBS Sports insider Cody Benjamin believes they'd go with a bitter rival from the NFC West: San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy.
Brock Purdy becomes Seahawks QB in hypothetical QB mock draft
With players like C.J. Stroud, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert off the board, the Seahawks had their choice of some really good quarterbacks in this mock draft. They decided, according to Cody Benjamin, to get Brock Purdy.
"Purdy just got paid big bucks by Seattle's chief rival, the 49ers, but he'd fit right in commanding the Seahawks now that Klint Kubiak is calling the plays in the Emerald City; Kubiak was San Francisco's passing game coordinator when Purdy enjoyed an MVP-caliber 2023 campaign that ended in the Super Bowl," Benjamin explained.
Other pocket passers have more to offer in some cases, but at just 25, Purdy is young enough to really be a long-term franchise leader. "He wouldn't be lacking trusty pass outlets, either, in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp," Benjamin added. The running game behind Purdy in Seattle isn't bad, either.
In doing this, the Seahawks passed on a number of notable QBs:
- Dak Prescott
- Drake Maye
- Bo Nix
- Baker Mayfield
- Cam Ward
- JJ McCarthy
- Trevor Lawrence
- Kyler Murray
It might be a controversial pick given that the Seahawks don't have quite the level of talent that Purdy and Kubiak had in San Francisco in 2023 on offense, but the Seahawks do find the young, stable quarterback they're hoping Sam Darnold will be after moving on from Geno Smith.
