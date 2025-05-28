All Seahawks

Seahawks insider says Jalen Milroe will earn a chance to play as a rookie

Jalen Milroe should get an opportunity to see the field for the Seattle Seahawks this season.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe scrambles against the Tennessee Volunteers.
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe scrambles against the Tennessee Volunteers. / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks selected Jalen Milroe in the third round of the NFL Draft even after signing Sam Darnold to a big three-year contract this offseason.

Darnold will start for the Seahawks after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record last season, but that doesn't mean Milroe will be completely shut out of plans.

The Athletic insider Michael-Shawn Dugar thinks Milroe will get a chance to play during his rookie season.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe throws for scouts at the University of Alabama Pro Day
Quarterback Jalen Milroe throws for scouts at the University of Alabama Pro Day. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Head coach Mike Macdonald called Sam Darnold before selecting Jalen Milroe with the 92nd pick in the draft. Darnold, signed to a three-year, $100.5 million contract in March, is still Seattle’s starting quarterback," Dugar wrote.

"Milroe wasn’t drafted just to sit and watch as a rookie, though. The plan is for Milroe to earn a chance to play in Year 1. Macdonald has said Milroe will not be used in the same fashion as Taysom Hill, who was more of a tight end who did a little bit of everything (as Seattle saw firsthand in 2022). Milroe is a quarterback, Macdonald said, and will be used accordingly."

Milroe will compete alongside Drew Lock for the No. 2 job, but the rookie does have more of an investment with the team long-term, so that could be a factor in that competition.

Darnold has just one year of guaranteed money on his contract, so the team could move on from him after this year, but they should see what they have in Milroe on the field before making that kind of decision.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe during the NFL Draft prospect clinic
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe during the NFL Draft prospect clinic. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

