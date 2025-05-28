Seahawks insider says Jalen Milroe will earn a chance to play as a rookie
The Seattle Seahawks selected Jalen Milroe in the third round of the NFL Draft even after signing Sam Darnold to a big three-year contract this offseason.
Darnold will start for the Seahawks after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record last season, but that doesn't mean Milroe will be completely shut out of plans.
The Athletic insider Michael-Shawn Dugar thinks Milroe will get a chance to play during his rookie season.
"Head coach Mike Macdonald called Sam Darnold before selecting Jalen Milroe with the 92nd pick in the draft. Darnold, signed to a three-year, $100.5 million contract in March, is still Seattle’s starting quarterback," Dugar wrote.
"Milroe wasn’t drafted just to sit and watch as a rookie, though. The plan is for Milroe to earn a chance to play in Year 1. Macdonald has said Milroe will not be used in the same fashion as Taysom Hill, who was more of a tight end who did a little bit of everything (as Seattle saw firsthand in 2022). Milroe is a quarterback, Macdonald said, and will be used accordingly."
Milroe will compete alongside Drew Lock for the No. 2 job, but the rookie does have more of an investment with the team long-term, so that could be a factor in that competition.
Darnold has just one year of guaranteed money on his contract, so the team could move on from him after this year, but they should see what they have in Milroe on the field before making that kind of decision.
