Seahawks insider names electric Texas playmaker best fit at big position of need
The Seattle Seahawks could be looking to add a wide receiver early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Athletic insider Michael-Shawn Dugar believes that the team could target Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden if he is available with the No. 18 overall pick.
"Golden, listed at 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds, is quick in and out of his breaks, whether running intermediate routes or going deep. Outside of Valdes-Scantling, Seattle lacks a downfield element, and Golden should be able to give the team some help there in an offense with a strong-armed quarterback (QB Quinn Ewers’ arm was just OK at Texas). Golden ran 4.29 in the 40-yard dash at the combine — for reference, that’s faster than Metcalf and Ken Walker III — and it’s evident when you watch him that he should be able to separate from defenders at the next level," Dugar writes.
"Like some of the other players in this class, Golden tracks the ball well, can make plays from multiple alignments and has a good feel for making defenders miss in space to create yards after the catch. He tops this list because he offers all that and can take the top off the defense vertically. Golden projects as a more complete receiver in that regard while also helping replace one of the traits Seattle lost when it traded Metcalf."
Golden would complement Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, giving Sam Darnold one of the best receiver trios in the NFL.
While receiver may not be the biggest need for the Seahawks going into the draft, it's hard to deny that Golden would help the offense become more dynamic.
