What Jaxon Smith-Njigba is learning from Cooper Kupp
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on his way to being an NFL superstar, having just caught 100 passes for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns in his second season.
At this point, Smith-Njigba just needs a bit more experience to reach the next level, and he's getting it in spades this offseason. Not only is he growing on his own as a player, but he's learning from someone who's performed at the highest level.
Recently, Smith-Njigba raved about how great it's been to be able to learn from Cooper Kupp, a former Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP. Kupp, a Washington native, signed with the Seahawks this offseason after eight years with the rival Los Angeles Rams.
"He brings a next level mindset," Smith-Njigba said, per the Seahawks' website. "I'm super excited to be with him in that receiver room. Another stellar receiver, great receiver, and I'm just blessed to be in the room with him."
Cooper Kupp already becoming a leader for Seahawks
It's not just Smith-Njigba that Kupp is making a strong impression on. Head coach Mike Macdonald also noted how much of a positive impact the veteran wideout has had in just a few short months.
"I'm happy he's on our team," Macdonald said. "I just couldn't be happier to have him as a Seahawk. All the things he does on the field, the attention to detail, the work ethic, the attitude, the enthusiasm, just as a leader of your program too."
Kupp, 32, has dealt with numerous injuries over the years, which have unfortunately impacted his play on the field. Despite that, his work ethic is still second-to-none, and he's already building outstanding chemistry with his teammates.
"I think as many reps as you can get are huge, but it's even more than that," Kupp said. "Just the conversations over and over about talking football, watching film together and being able to just discuss what's happening. I think that's just as important as the reps you get out here on the practice field. And those have been great. Sam [Darnold] and the experiences that he's had playing in this offense before, it goes a long way because I'm asking a lot of questions about what's worked for him, how has he seen this of certain concepts come to life and it's been really fun to be able to kind of bounce ideas off of each other."
