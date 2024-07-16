Seattle Seahawks Left Off Top 100 Player Ranking
With the NFL offseason in a lull just before training camp, it's the perfect time for ranking pieces to kill time. Unfortunately, that often means slights towards the Seattle Seahawks, intentional or not.
Throughout the offseason, many analysts have underrated the Seahawks at every turn, if they even mention them at all. Some of that comes as a consequence of being a West Coast team (not named the San Francisco 49ers) in an East Coast-centric media landscape, but it feels especially disrespectful for Seattle considering all the promising pieces on this team.
Even now, just days before training camp, the slights keep coming. The latest one comes courtesy of Pro Football Network's Dallas Robinson, who didn't include a single Seahawk on his top 100 NFL player ranking.
Look, the Seahawks certainly don't have the most star-studded roster, especially compared to their rivals down in California. However, not one single player in a top 100 is just wrong.
For reference, Seattle was one of just three teams without a representative on this ranking, with the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders being the others. Those teams both went 4-13 last season, while the Seahawks went 9-8.
Probably the most glaring omission on Seattle's end is cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who is coming off a very strong rookie season. Last year's No. 5 pick out of Illinois finished just fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, but many believe he should've won it outright.
Wide receiver DK Metcalf, who has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in three of the past four seasons, also has a solid argument for a list like this.
Some teams thrive on the disrespect, though, and we'll soon find out if Mike Macdonald's squad is one of said teams as the Seahawks look to climb back into contention in the NFC West.