‘Generational athlete’ named Seahawks' best shot at individual award
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Sports Network gave an early look at the race for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. In other words, he picked one player from each of the 32 teams as a candidate. When it came to the Seattle Seahawks, there really wasn’t a lot of suspense.
“With the four picks the Seattle Seahawks had in the first three rounds,” explained Infante, “the only defender they drafted was Nick Emmanwori. That makes him their top DROY candidate by default. It’s not just out of necessity that Emmanwori is a possible candidate. He’s a generational athlete at safety with elite physical upside and a willingness to lower the shoulder in the run game. If Seattle uses him properly, he could be an impact player in Year 1.”
The second-round pick from the University of South Carolina comes with some interesting numbers.
To take Infante’s first point a step forward, general manager John Schneider drafted a total of 11 players in late April, and only two when it came to the defensive side of the ball. The former Gamecock has certainly been one of the more-discussed rookies when it comes to the 2025 selection process.
On Day 2 of the NFL draft this year, Schneider swung a deal with the Tennessee Titans and moved up to the No. 35 spot to grab Emmanwori. Macdonald’s defense has a pair of quality safeties in Julian Love and Coby Bryant, but the 6’3”, 220-pound prospect could add a different dimension to a unit that ranked a so-so 14th in the league in fewest total yards allowed.
There’s also one more interesting note. The Seahawks have never had a performer capture NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
