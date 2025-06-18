All Seahawks

Seahawks need Sam Darnold to get comfortable during offseason

Sam Darnold has to get used to his new surroundings with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jeremy Brener

NFC quarterback Sam Darnold throws the ball in the Passing the Test event.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is once again learning a new system.

There are shades of the offense that he's learned in the past, specifically with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak while both were with the San Francisco 49ers two years ago.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox says the top priority for the Seahawks for the rest of the offseason is to make Darnold as comfortable as possible going into the regular season.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams
"The Seattle Seahawks made some bold moves at quarterback this offseason, trading Geno Smith to Las Vegas and signing Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal in free agency," Knox wrote.

"Seattle's top priority entering training camp should involve crafting an offense that plays to Darnold's strengths. He was a Pro Bowler with the Vikings last season, but he struggled with pocket awareness and poor decision-making in the last two games of 2024.

"Fortunately, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has experience with Darnold from their time together in San Francisco. Their reunion in Seattle has been a bit of a learning process."

What worked for Darnold in Minnesota might not help in Seattle. The situations are very different and Darnold needs to get comfortable in his new surroundings.

That could take time, but for someone who has played for four different franchises in as many years, this isn't something new for Darnold.

If Darnold can get situated in Seattle as early as possible, it will help the Seahawks tremendously as they compete in a very tight NFC West race.

Darnold and the Seahawks will report to training camp next month.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold reacts in the closing seconds of the game against the Los Angeles Rams
