Seattle Seahawks get positive injury update on Charles Cross at training camp
Less than a week after news broke of Seattle Seahawks starting left tackle Charles Cross having finger surgery, a positive update about the fourth-year anchor's health emerged on Monday.
Cross, who had surgery on July 30, was already back on the field in a limited capacity as of Aug. 4, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. He was in full pads with his right hand heavily taped, returning much sooner than originally anticipated.
Of course, a finger injury doesn't completely prevent a player from participating in practice. Especially if Cross was just working in the non-contact drills, there's very little risk of further injury. It's not exactly clear how much work he did on Monday, but it's a plus that he can continue getting reps in despite the injury.
With a new offensive system being installed under Klint Kubiak and a new starting left guard next to him in rookie Grey Zabel, every rep is critical for Cross at this point in training camp. He won't get any preseason snaps, obviously, but most of the starters aren't likely to see much playing time anyway. The preseason has always been about the roster bubble players battling it out for the final spots on the 53-man roster.
The Seahawks picked up Cross' fifth-year option this offseason, locking him down through the 2026 season. Discussions of an extension have been raised multiple times this offseason, but Cross has said he's focused on this season. Even with the surgery, he is expected to be ready to go by the season opener on Sept. 7.
Cross already being back on the field makes that projection seem a lot more likely. It's possible he could play with his hand heavily wrapped, even if it isn't fully healed by Week 1. Through three seasons as Seattle's starting left tackle, Cross has only missed three games.
