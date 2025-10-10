Seahawks predicted to bolster secondary with physical Penn State CB
With the sheer amount of talent in the Seattle Seahawks' secondary, one would probably assume that they would be one of the league's best defenses against the pass, but that hasn't been the case this season.
Through Week 5, the Seahawks are allowing an average of 239.8 passing yards per game, which places them at No. 27 in the NFL. They just allowed a season-high 370 passing yards to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's 38-35 loss at home.
Granted, Seattle is already dealing with a litany of injuries in the secondary. Nick Emmanwori, Julian Love, Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen are all currently on the injury report, and several of them have already missed time this season.
Despite that, or potentially because of it, the Seahawks might be wise to invest in the secondary next offseason. CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson believes they should do just that, as he predicted them to take Penn State cornerback A.J. Harris at No. 18 overall in his newest 2026 mock draft.
"A.J. Harris is a physical cornerback who excels in both off and press coverage, consistently staying in phase on vertical routes," Wilson wrote. "He's aggressive vs. the run and will come downhill like an old-school linebacker or strong safety, running through blocks and throwing his body around to make a tackle. Harris combines coverage savvy with downhill aggression, making him a disruptive force both in the secondary and near the line of scrimmage."
Harris started his career at Georgia, but transferred to Penn State after his freshman season to get more playing time. As a sophomore in 2024, he became a key piece of the Nittany Lions' secondary, starting 15 of 16 games and recording 48 total tackles (28 solo), four tackles for loss, five pass breakups and an interception. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors for his performance.
At 6-foot-1 and 186 pounds, Harris has the size to go toe-to-toe with NFL wideouts, and he's certainly not afraid to use that size to his advantage. His prowess against the run is also a huge bonus, as that has been a weakness for the Seahawks for a while now and has only recently improved.
With Woolen, Josh Jobe and Coby Bryant all in the final year of their deals, the Seahawks' secondary could look very different by the time the draft rolls around. If so, Harris could be someone they have on their radar.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks vs. Jaguars: Early odds for Week 6 matchup revealed
Does Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold have a case for MVP?
Injuries change math for Seahawks as trade deadline approaches
3 moves Seahawks should make to alleviate defensive injuries