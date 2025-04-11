Seahawks officially put young QB on chopping block with latest move
Apparently, the Seattle Seahawks aren't just bringing in a new starter this season, they're overhauling their entire quarterback room.
On Friday, the Seahawks reportedly signed veteran quarterback Drew Lock, bringing him back to Seattle to serve as Sam Darnold's backup.
Lock originally came to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade in 2022, and ended up starting two games in place of the injured Geno Smith in 2023. He gave Seahawks fans a moment to remember in one of those games, connecting with Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a 29-yard touchdown to earn a huge comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
While Lock coming back is good news for him, it's not as good for the player he's likely replacing.
Sam Howell spent last season as Seattle's backup after an offseason trade from the Washington Commanders. Howell only saw meaningful action in one game, a 30-13 Week 15 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, but his play was quite alarming. After coming in for an injured Smith, Howell completed just five of 14 passes for 24 yards and an interception as an already-struggling offense completely cratered.
In all likelihood, Lock's return likely marks the end of Howell's time in Seattle.
The 24-year-old carries a cap hit of $1.1 million in 2025, but none of that is guaranteed. Seattle can cut him at any time and it wouldn't even take on any dead money in the process.
The Seahawks could attempt to trade Howell, but at this point, his calue is probably at an all-time low. Remember, they acquired him along with fourth- and sixth-round picks from the Commanders in exchange for third- and sixth-round picks, so they essentially just traded down twice to get him.
Really, the most value Seattle got from this trade is in the players it drafted. After trading the fourth-round pick they acquired to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks drafted tight end A.J. Barner, who had four touchdowns as a rookie. They also used the sixth-round pick they acquired on guard Sataoa Laumea, who started six games down the stretch.
As for Howell himself, though, it's safe to say that experiment didn't work out.
