Former Seahawks QB had 'end of the world' clause in his contract
The NFL has had its fair share of odd contracts. Perhaps the most recent one that struck headlines was when the Arizona Cardinals mandated quarterback Kyler Murray watch four hours of film per week when away from the team. Essentially, Murray's contract included homework.
But the Seattle Seahawks have had their own strange contract clauses with former quarterbacks. Rick Mirer, the No. 2 overall pick in 1993 out of Notre Dame, had an "end of the world" clause in his rookie deal to ensure he was paid no matter what, per The Guardian's Oliver Connolly. Mirer wasn't taking any chances.
"When the league first entered the salary cap era, players did not trust that owners would hold up their end of the bargain," Connolly explained in an article about the league's weirdest contracts. "After he was drafted No. 2 overall by the Seahawks in 1993, Rick Mirer asked for a stipulation in his contract that would guarantee he would be paid no matter what happened … including the end of the world.
"Mirer’s agents, Don Yee and Marvin Demoff, included language pinched from the banking world that the quarterback’s contract would 'survive and remain effective from the date of execution of this contract up to and including the end of the world.'"
Mirer's contract was for five years and $15 million. He finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis after setting rookie records in completions (274), attempts (486) and passing yards (2,833). Mirer only tossed 12 touchdowns to 17 interceptions, however, and was sacked 47 times.
Mirer went 20-31 as a starter in his four seasons with the Seahawks. He was traded to the Chicago Bears ahead of the 1997 season, and luckily he never had to exercise the end of the world clause to get his money.
