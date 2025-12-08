Seahawks' rising star should be favorite for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
Considering the Seattle Seahawks had three of the Top 50 picks in last April's NFL Draft and added talented contributors Grey Zabel and Elijah Arroyo, the fact that Nick Emmanwori might be the best rookie on his own team is an accomplishment. But at this rate the rising star just may be the best defensive rookie in all of the NFL.
Grabel is consistently praised for his play at guard and should be a no-brainer on the NFL's All-Rookie Team. A contributor on an offense helping power the Seahawks to a 10-3 record, Arroyo if their fifth-leading receiver with 15 catches and a touchdown. Even amongst them, Emmanwori stands out.
Though the 12s have noticed all season, he had national "breakout" performance in Sunday's blowout of the Falcons in Atlanta. Emmanwori became the first rookie in NFL history to have a sack, tackle for loss, interception and blocked field goal in the same game.
At this point he's trending toward being a strong nominee for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, an award won in the past by the likes of Sauce Gardner (2022), Will Anderson (2023) and Jared Verse (2024).
Writes NFL.com of Emmanwori's soaring stock:
"Emmanwori had his first career interception, a blocked field goal, a sack and a great tackle for loss in the win, appearing to get banged up a few times but hanging tough in a great outing. He has been a home-run draft pick, perhaps giving his Defensive Rookie of the Year odds a major boost. One of his main competitors for the award, Falcons' pass rusher Jalon Walker, played only a handful of snaps against Seattle on Sunday before leaving the game with a quad injury. "
