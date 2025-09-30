Seahawks QB Sam Darnold matching Patrick Mahomes in one key category
For some reason or another, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has a reputation as a player who falters in the biggest moments rather than one who rises to the occasion. That perception likely started in his early years with the New York Jets and picked up more steam after a rough end to last season with the Minnesota Vikings, but is it really accurate?
Well, that might depend on how one defines a "clutch" player, but in one very important category, he's actually one of the best.
Since the start of last season, Darnold has seven game-winning drives, which Pro Football Reference defines as "an offensive scoring drive in the fourth quarter or overtime that puts the winning team ahead for the last time." That's tied for the most by any quarterback in the NFL with Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, a two-time MVP, three-time Super Bowl champion and the face of the league today.
Darnold has already shown the clutch gene early on with the Seahawks, putting together two game-winning drives in his first four games. The latest one came on Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals, when he found Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 22-yard gain to help set up Jason Myers' go-ahead field goal as time expired.
Sure, Darnold and co. started from their own 40-yard line after a penalty on the kickoff, but he still stood tall in the face of adversity and delivered when the Seahawks needed him to.
"I think it was just 'alright, here we go. I'm going to get ready for a two-minute (drill) and treat it like practice,'" Darnold told reporters after the game. "At the end of the day, when you get in those two-minute situations… we run through those situations so much in practice so at the end of the day, all I can do is just be me, our guys go out there and not do too much and do whatever the play is called. If we have to make an adjustment from there, we go from there."
The Seahawks likely wouldn't have paid Darnold the big bucks in free agency if they didn't believe he could come through in the clutch, and so far, he's (mostly) done that when they needed him.
