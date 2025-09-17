Seahawks' Sam Darnold must correct this issue in Week 3 vs. Saints
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is hoping to start a winning streak when the team takes on the New Orleans Saints.
While Darnold looked good in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he still has some aspects of his game to correct going into Week 3.
"Nothing Sam Darnold did in particular swung momentum in the Seattle Seahawks' favor Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. A special teams blunder turned the tide in the Seahawks' favor. But Darnold and the offense put in the work during the second half to capture an impressive victory in the Steel City," Bleacher Report contributor Brent Sobleski wrote.
"There were just a couple bad plays (in the first half) on my end that I'm obviously going to clean up, watch the tape and get better from," Darnold said via ESPN insider Brady Henderson. "But I felt like (at halftime) there was a lot to go into the second half optimistic about."
"Darnold threw two interceptions during the first half, with one coming on a tipped pass. After halftime, he completed 10 of 15 passes, including a touchdown toss to tight end A.J. Barner.
"Sunday's performance might not have been perfect, but outscoring the Steelers 24-3 in the second half on the road is impressive."
Darnold was able to bounce back from his first half performance against the Steelers and there is hope he can carry that momentum into the next game against the Saints.
The Saints have yet to record an interception this season, so that should be a good sign for Darnold and the Seahawks to keep the ball in their possession.
If Darnold is able to keep things going for the Seahawks, they should have a great chance to get over .500 and beat the Saints at home.
Kickoff between the Saints and Seahawks is scheduled for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.
