Seahawks showing interest in free agent guard with Klint Kubiak ties
It's no secret to anyone around the NFL that the Seattle Seahawks need to make some serious improvements to their offensive line, and time is running out to do so in free agency.
The Seahawks have only signed one free agent offensive lineman in tackle/guard Josh Jones, who will likely be a backup just as he has been throughout his career. They've also seen two linemen go elsewhere in starting left guard Laken Tomlinson and right tackle Stone Forsythe, and while neither of them were exactly great in Seattle, they still need replacements for those positions.
At long last, though, it looks like help could be on the way.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC, the Seahawks hosted free agent guard Lucas Patrick for a visit on Monday. Patrick, 31, spent last season with the New Orleans Saints, starting 10 of the 11 games he appeared in.
The eight-year veteran had a decent season in New Orleans, finishing with a 64.6 overall grade, 60.3 pass blocking grade and 66.3 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. He wasn't a world-beater by any means, but he was a serviceable starter, which is more than a few Seahawks lineman could say last season.
Patrick spent the 2024 season working with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and offensive line coach John Benton, both of whom previously held the same roles with the New Orleans Saints. That familiarity is likely why the Seahawks now have interest in him, and could come in handy if he does sign.
Spotrac projects Patrick at a market value of just $2 million per year, more than reasonable for what he provides. At that low of a salary, though, it may be reasonable to question if he's truly a starter.
