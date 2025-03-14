All Seahawks

Seahawks sign NFC West rival, Super Bowl MVP to contract

The Seattle Seahawks are stunning the NFL with their latest free agent acquisition.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) reacts to a snap against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are making a major splash in free agency.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are signing former Super Bowl MVP and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp to a new contract.

The Yakima, Wa. native was cut by the Rams earlier this week, and now he comes to his home state to play for the Seahawks.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Kupp signed a three-year deal worth $45 million.

Kupp is best known for his 2021 season with the Rams, where he posted 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns all while winning the Super Bowl, putting together one of the best years for a wide receiver in NFL history.

Since then, he has been unable to meet the same standards, but he still has potential to be one of the best receivers in the league.

In the last three seasons, Kupp hasn't matched what he was able to do in 2021, failing to reach the 1,000-yard mark, but injuries have forced him to miss 18 games in the last three years.

Injuries may be a concern for Kupp, but the Seahawks will have him as the No. 2 receiver for Sam Darnold behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who burst onto the scene in his second season in 2024.

Smith-Njigba and Kupp will now serve as the dynamic duo for the offense as the Seahawks look to break expectations from around the league and get back to the playoffs in what should be a very interesting NFC West race.

Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) gains 10 yards on a pass play before he is stopped by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

