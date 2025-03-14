Seahawks still have 'work to do' after signing $110 million quarterback
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the headlining teams in free agency, trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The team also signed Sam Darnold to a three-year, $110.5 million deal to be the team's new franchise quarterback among other moves.
The Seahawks may have been busy, but their offseason is far from over. Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon listed the Seahawks as one of seven teams with the "most work to do" in the draft.
"I figured maybe the Seattle Seahawks were throwing in the towel for 2025 when DK Metcalf and Geno Smith were jettisoned soon after Tyler Lockett's departure, but then they handed more than $100 million to Sam Darnold and spent decent money to bring back veteran defenders Jarren Reed and Ernest Jones IV," Gagnon writes.
"So, I guess they're going for it?
"If so, a defensively-solid team needs more talent around Darnold, who can't lean on only Jaxon Smith-Njigba all season and will need better protection than Smith often had.
"The Seahawks do still have money to spend, but the pickings are becoming slim. They were awarded compensation picks in Rounds 4 and 5 of the draft, which should help GM John Schneider.
"If Seattle does not come away from that with potential starters at receiver and guard, it's hard to see the team competing in 2025."
The Seahawks have 10 picks to work with in the 2025 NFL Draft, so there is a decent chance that general manager John Schneider can hit on a few prospects. A strong draft could alter people's perceptions of the Seahawks and turn them back into a contender in the NFC West.
