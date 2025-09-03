Seahawks skip O-line in 2026 mock draft for 'one of the best' defenders
The Seattle Seahawks are about to start their 2025 season against the San Francisco 49ers, but there are already people in the building paying attention towards the 2026 NFL Draft.
The college football season kicked off last weekend with a bang as several top teams pulled off upsets, including the Miami Hurricanes. The Seahawks selected Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. with the No. 15 overall pick in CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson's mock draft.
"Bowling ball who can line up anywhere from 3T to 9T -- think Ed Oliver meets Jared Verse. One of the best edge rushers when it comes to inside counters. Plays with a low center of gravity, which makes up for lack of elite bend. Bain is good vs. both run and pass and is only going into his true junior season in '25," Wilson wrote.
The Seahawks have committed a lot to their offensive line and there is a good chance the team will use another high pick on someone in the trenches in 2026, but that isn't the case here.
Bain is one of the best defenders in college football, so he should be a target for the Seahawks even if the pass rush isn't the most pressing need for them.
If the Seahawks found a way to land Bain in next year's draft, they could have a cornerstone of their defense for many seasons to come.
In the meantime, the Seahawks are hosting the 49ers at Lumen Field on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks 2025 roster cuts tracker: Ex-Huskies LB falls first
Seahawks trade proposal brings in busted Cowboys first-round draft pick
How the Seahawks coaching staff failed Jalen Milroe in his first start
Seahawks’ odds vs. 49ers for Week 1 matchup not getting any better