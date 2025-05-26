Seahawks make small cameo appearance in The Last of Us season finale
The Seattle Seahawks won't be on national TV again until their regular season opener on Sept. 7, more than three months from now.
While they'll have to wait a while to appear on the field again, they aren't completely absent on national TV.
The Seahawks actually made a brief appearance in Sunday's Season 2 finale of HBO's hit post-apocalyptic drama "The Last of Us," based on the video game series of the same name. As the characters Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) and Jesse (Young Mazino) scour the ruined streets of Seattle, a torn banner bearing the Seahawks logo can briefly be seen in the corner of the screen.
Notably, the logo shown is the one the Seahawks used throughout most of the 2000s and the early 2010s, not the current one that they've worn since 2012. The two are most easily distinguished by the bottom half of the hawk's head being a greenish blue in the old logo as opposed to the gray of the current one.
This is actually nice bit of attention to detail, as that logo would've been in use at the time of the show's apocalypse on Sept. 26, 2003. At that time in the real world, the Seahawks were a perfect 3-0 on their bye week and they would go on to finish the season at 10-6 to make their first playoff appearance in four years.
That's not the only Seahawks reference in this episode. Later on, Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) looks down on the ruins of Lumen Field which was known simply as Seahawks Stadium at the time of the apocalypse. In the show, the venue serves as the home base as the Washington Liberation Front (WLF for short).
The team did not actually film at Lumen Field this season in favor of using visual effects, but could do so for the eventual third season.
"We built the box where she wakes up and then walks through to get to the railing," production designer Don Macaulay said in an interview with Condé Nast. "The rest we illustrated based on Lumen Field in Seattle, which is the home of the Seahawks, and it was done by visual effects. We know we need to build it next season, but none of that was practical yet."
