Insider wildly predicts Kenneth Walker to take backseat to Zach Charbonnet in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks have an enviable situation in the backfield. They have an oft-injured running back who is a genuine stud when healthy. Behind him is someone who's proven more than capable of handling the load in those absences, and both have done so without a dominant offensive line.
Kenneth Walker is the starter when healthy, and Charbonnet has served as a truly terrific backup. What if that isn't true in 2025? What if the Seahawks reverse course and give Charbonnet the lead role? One insider thinks it's going to happen.
Zach Charbonnet predicted to land RB1 role in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks are still waiting for Kenneth Walker to return from injury. In the meantime, Zach Charbonnet looks better and better as the main back with every passing practice and game. That resulted in a 45-yard outing (on five carries) against the Chiefs.
"While Charbonnet went essentially untouched on a 15-yard touchdown run, he has also outplayed Walker throughout training camp. Charbonnet is more consistent and has some explosiveness out of the backfield. More importantly, he hasn't [shown] any signs of decline," CBS insider Jeff Kerr said.
That should be enough for the Seahawks to finally start leaning on Charbonnet, who has been more reliable and sometimes just as good. "This should be the year Charbonnet gets more touches than Walker. Even if he doesn't, he'll be a 20 to 25 carry back if Walker has to miss time," he said. "Charbonnet may have a big year if the Seahawks get him the ball consistently."
The Seahawks have seen a lot from Charbonnet, who might deserve a starting role. They've also seen Walker miss a ton of time, and he's not even healthy right now. There have been some trade rumors or analysts who've proposed the idea, and with Charbonnet's seemingly inevitable rise, it might be a good idea to consider moving on.
