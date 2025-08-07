Seattle Seahawks urged to move on from superstar weapon in backfield
The Seattle Seahawks are in a very enviable position in the backfield. They have a superstar running back who is really good, but he struggles with health. Behind him, though, they have an exceptionally reliable, younger, and cheaper option to offset the health issues.
While the Seahawks do not have to choose between Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet now, they might want to. His contract is up after this season, so it might be worthwhile to flip him for assets before he leaves in free agency. One insider thinks so, anyway.
Kenneth Walker III could be a good trade candidate, insider says
Kenneth Walker III is going to hit free agency a year after the Seahawks totally remodeled their offense. Geno Smith and DK Metcalf are gone, and Walker could be the next offensive player to follow them out the door. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thinks now is as good a time as any to do that.
"The Seahawks should consider putting Kenneth Walker III on the trade block, too. While the 24-year-old has been a serviceable starter for Seattle, he missed time with an ankle injury last season and is entering a contract year," he argued.
Seattle doesn't appear to be interested in an extension at this time. Per Walker himself, the team hasn't even spoken to his representation about a deal at all, and the 2025 NFL season is nearly here. If they wanted to extend, they would've at least reached out.
"If Seattle is willing to let Walker go next year, it should see what it can get for him now," Knox said. "The Michigan State product has topped 1,100 scrimmage yards twice and would undoubtedly draw interest. The Seahawks, meanwhile, could turn to Zach Charbonnet while getting a closer look at rookie Damien Martinez."
Charbonnet has proven more than capable of holding down a starting role since he was drafted when Walker has gone down. He'd be totally fine as the lead back in this offense, and he would save the Seahawks some money and allow them to get more assets if they moved off of Walker.
