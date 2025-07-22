Shocking rookie deserves your attention at Seahawks training camp
The Seattle Seahawks are going into the season with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback.
However, third-round rookie Jalen Milroe should be part of the team's plans in some capacity as well.
ESPN insider Brady Henderson listed Milroe as someone to "keep an eye on" going into training camp.
"The Seahawks' 2022-24 draft classes produced over a dozen starters and two stars in Witherspoon and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Their most recent draft class has a chance to follow suit, with the top four picks all in position to make an impact in Year 1. Zabel -- the interior offensive lineman the Seahawks rated the highest going into the draft -- will start at left guard. Emmanwori figures to play extensively at the second level in sub packages. Arroyo will push for the TE1 job," Henderson wrote.
"Milroe, a third-round pick, should find his way onto the field as well, even as the third quarterback behind Darnold and Drew Lock. Milroe isn't going to push Darnold for the starting job anytime soon, but the Seahawks do plan to use him a handful of snaps a game in packages that take advantage of his stellar running ability. Spring practices didn't offer much of a glimpse of that as the Seahawks focused on installing their base offense, but that should change during camp."
Darnold only has one year guaranteed on his contract, so the team needs to figure out what they have behind him on the depth chart to determine if they should keep him for 2026 or not.
This means Milroe should see some action this season, but a preview could be provided as to how deep his role will be in training camp.
If Milroe shows growth over the next few weeks, it could lead to him seeing the field sooner or more frequently during the season.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks defense lands 3 players on list of NFL's top 100 players
New Seahawks quarterback lands on top 100 list for the first time
Analyst predicts Russell Wilson may be benched before trade deadline
Rookie Seahawks QB has ideal opportunity going into training camp