Should Seahawks Trade for QB J.J. McCarthy?
The Seattle Seahawks have a handful of questions to answer heading into 2025. One of the hottest topics will be that of the quarterback situation. Geno Smith is under contract for next season, but wants a new deal. Seattle will likely need to make a decision on whether or not Smith will be their quarterback for the near future sometime this offseason.
If they decide he isn't the guy, to whom should they turn? Sam Howell had a rough debut in Seattle, filling in for Smith when he got injured against the Packers.
Should they draft a quarterback? The 2025 NFL Draft is a notoriously poor QB class. It's next to impossible for them to acquire a pick high enough to draft Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. Anyone else they pick would be a project in the middle rounds.
What if there was a first round signal caller from last year's much stronger QB class that is available via trade? Adam Schefter reported that the Vikings are at least taking calls about their 2024 10th overall pick J.J. McCarthy.
According to FOX's Colin Cowherd, the Seahawks would be an ideal spot. He details the lack of draft capital the Vikings have in an increasingly competitive NFC North division. McCarthy would likely yield a large draft haul. Minnesota likely wants to bring Sam Darnold back after his Pro Bowl season. They may even franchise tag him. That would mean McCarthy would be sitting on the bench for another season.
Cowherd states the Seahawks have "a Super Bowl roster" and that he would "make the deal tomorrow."
Trading for McCarthy would mean the Seahawks are betting the farm that he is the answer at quarterback for the next four-plus years, hopefully more. There are certainly pros and cons to making this possible blockbuster.
The benefits are that McCarthy would certainly be cheaper than keeping Geno Smith on the roster. Smith is slated to have a cap hit of $38.5 million in 2025. McCarthy is on his rookie contract of less than $5 million next season. John Schneider and company would have incredibly more salary cap room.
According to OvertheCap.com, if the Seahawks simply cut Geno Smith before June 1, they would save $25 million against the cap, while shouldering a cap hit of around $13.5 million. They could spend on free agents elsewhere, especially along the offensive line.
McCarthy is an intriguing QB prospect who's rookie campaign was derailed by a knee injury. He was considered one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 draft class. He was selected ahead of Bo Nix, who will receive Offensive Rookie of the Year consideration in Denver.
The Michigan product led the Wolverines to the national title in 2024, with a mostly pro-style offense. He displayed great pocket poise and was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in all of college football.
There are definitely risks. First, this would mean burning the bridge with Geno Smith, who has been nothing if not a model citizen in the locker room and a leader on the field. Seattle would be sacrificing slightly above average quarterback play for a large unknown.
If McCarthy isn't their franchise quarterback they hoped for, they would set back the franchise multiple seasons given the draft capital they would need to relinquish to acquire him.
Geno Smith is far from Seattle's top problem. It's quite obvious that Smith has been operating behind one of the most poorly-run offensive lines in the entire league during his three seasons as the Seahawks' starter. Selling the farm for McCarthy would basically be putting McCarthy behind the same line and expecting a better result.
This trade is still very unlikely, but the Vikings do appear at least willing to field calls. The Seahawks do make some sense as a stable franchise without a young quarterback of the future, and Pro Bowl-caliber players littered across the rest of the roster. Eventually, those other players will get expensive. They won't have the money to pay Geno Smith top dollar along with some of their other high-impact players.
However it unfolds, the Seahawks need to take a hard look at the future in 2025. It doesn't matter who is behind center next year, be it Geno Smith or McCarthy, or someone else. Their biggest need remains in the trenches. This trade would risk their ability to address those big needs elsewhere.
