Six Questions Ahead of Bills vs. Seahawks
Looking to stay out in front in the NFC West and improve their playoff standing nearing the midway point of the 2024 season, the Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for a tough Week 8 matchup against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
To learn more about the Seahawks' opponent this week, we spoke with Buffalo Bills On SI writer Ralph Ventre.
1. What’s one thing people should know about the Bills that cannot be found in a box score?
Tight end Dawson Knox only has nine receiving targets this season, but don't underestimate his importance to Buffalo's offense. The veteran has played 55 percent of snaps and is the team's most sound run-blocker amongst his position group. Knox has a great rapport with quarterback Josh Allen, both on and off the field. Beware of him as a pass-catcher especially when the Bills are in the red zone.
2. What’s one matchup you are looking forward to?
With Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard on the shelf, the Bills will start two second-string linebackers against the Seahawks. Although Dorian Williams and Baylon Spector are both capable players, they face a tough test from Kenneth Walker and Seattle's rushing attack. How well Williams and Spector can contain the ball carrier will go a long way in determining the end result.
3. Who is someone to watch on the Bills offense?
It'll be Amari Cooper's second outing since being traded to Buffalo, and his snap count is likely to increase. On the field for only 35 percent of offensive reps in his debut, the 10th-year pro caught 4 of 5 targets for 66 yards and one touchdown against Tennessee. Cooper, who has seven 1,000-yard receiving seasons to his credit, is a legitimate threat who can routinely create separation. His presence makes the Bills' pass game exponentially better.
4. Who is someone to watch on the Bills defense?
Third-year cornerback Christian Benford has been one of the NFL's top performers at his position this season. The Villanova product is limiting opposing receivers to 5.0 yards per target and he's part of the reason why 2022 first-round cornerback Kaiir Elam has fallen into a reserve role. Benford, a sixth-round pick, earned a spot on the Pro Football Focus First-Quarter All-Pro Team.
5. If the Bills lose this game, what will be the reason why?
The Bills, who fancy themselves as a championship contender, should be prepared to go across country and take care of business in a hostile environment. If for some reason they come out flat, expect the home team to take advantage. Buffalo must avoid pre-snap penalties on offense and remain "on schedule" when it has the ball. Unless the Seahawks are able to consistently gash the Bills' defense in the run game, a road victory appears highly attainable.
What’s your prediction?
Bills 30, Seahawks 22.
More Seahawks News
Key Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Host Bills in Week 8
Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson Excited To Face Former Team