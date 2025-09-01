Surprise Seahawks veteran cut explains why he chose to sign with the 49ers
Marquez Valdez-Scantling was one of the most surprising cuts any NFL team made this offseason. The Seattle Seahawks signed him, but then he was outplayed by Tory Horton and others, so the Seahawks decided to part ways with him before the season began.
In short order, he had already signed with the bitter rival San Francisco 49ers. He passed up a chance to go back and play with longtime QB Aaron Rodgers for it, and he's now revealing exactly why he chose to play for a team that'll see the Seahawks twice.
Marquez Valdez-Scantling reveals why he chose the 49ers over other options
After being cut, Marquez Valdez-Scantling had options for his new team. He could've signed with any one of the interested parties, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he chose the San Francisco 49ers.
"Obviously, I have a good relationship with Aaron Rodgers over there, and he wanted me back over there," Valdes-Scantling said per CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo. "So, it was a toss-up, 50/50. I had to weigh my options and see which one I wanted to do, which was going to be better for my career at this point, and I was excited about it."
He will get to take revenge on Seattle twice this year, but that wasn't a main motivation for his signing in San Francisco. He just wanted to play, and he can see a path to playing time there.
"Being able to get onto the field right away, obviously, that's the goal," the wide receiver said. "And so, being able to jump-start that process of learning the system, it betters the chances of you being on the field."
The 49ers also run a similar offense to the one he was learning in Seattle. Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak, for obvious reasons, has a similar scheme to Seattle OC Klint Kubiak.
Valdez-Scantling really wants to play right away, and San Francisco gives him that opportunity. Their wide receiver corps has been decimated by departures and injuries, so the lack of depth as well as the offensive style stood out.
