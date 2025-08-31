Rookie WR Tory Horton has 'great opportunity' to make noise for Seahawks' offense
The Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver room features a budding star in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a former Offensive Player of the Year in newcomer Cooper Kupp, so naturally, one would assume that one of those two would be the story of the offseason at the position.
However, that hasn't been the case.
Instead, Tory Horton, a fifth-round rookie out of Colorado State, has been the player to watch throughout the summer. While he missed much of the early offseason with an injury, Horton has had a great offseason and established himself as the No. 3 receiver in Seattle's offense. He even managed to put Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who followed offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak from the New Orleans Saints and seemed poised to be the No. 3 receiver, out of a job after roster cuts this week (or at least he was a big part of the release).
ESPN analyst sees Tory Horton as sleeper rookie
In a comprehensive rookie guide for this season, ESPN analyst Matt Miller named Horton second among under-the-radar rookies, only behind Los Angeles Chargers second-round receiver Tre' Harris.
"Were it not for a season-ending knee injury in his final year at Colorado State, Horton was a likely top-75 selection in the draft," Miller wrote. "He slid to pick No. 166, right into the hands of the receiver-needy Seahawks. Horton was a standout during training camp and the preseason, but he left Week 2's game early with a minor ankle injury. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp as the featured receivers in Seattle, Horton has a great opportunity to make noise as the team's third option."
Horton has clearly earned the trust of the Seahawks' coaching staff, with head coach Mike Macdonald saying earlier this month that he has been "been making multiple plays every day."
"I'm seeing the same thing you guys are," Macdonald told reporters on Aug. 2. "A wise man, Steve Smith Sr., once said, 'Rookies need to make a play a day to make a name for themselves.' He's doing that. He's making multiple plays every day. So it is great for the Seahawks, great for him, and great competition in the receiver room. We are two weeks in, but let's keep it rolling."
Now, it's up to Horton to maintain his momentum going into the regular season.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Mike Macdonald gives blunt five-word opinion on the Seahawks’ rivals
Seahawks dubbed ‘despicable copycats’ over Oregon-looking uniforms
DeMarcus Lawrence comments on Jerry Jones trading Micah Parsons
Mike Macdonald finally reveals Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line starters