Seahawks expected to repeat 2024 season in disappointing fashion
The first year of the Mike Macdonald era with the Seattle Seahawks was, in some ways, a success. They won 10 games one year after moving on from their head coach, which is pretty rare in the NFL. However, their offense took a step back, and they missed the playoffs entirely.
What does year two hold? Unfortunately, more of the same disappointment. NFL insider Frank Schwab believes that the end result for Seattle in 2025 is going to be similar in that they'll be a solid team, but sadly, that's not enough.
"The Seahawks never felt like a 10-win team last season. They profiled as a middle-of-the-road group in many advanced stats. A fairly lucky 6-2 record in games decided by seven points or less probably accounts for the difference," Schwab said. "Seattle seems a step behind the 49ers and Rams (and maybe the Cardinals?) in the NFC West, and the NFC has plenty of wild-card contenders this season. Sam Darnold for Geno Smith won't be the reason the Seahawks' record slips a bit, but Darnold won't repeat his 2024 season either. It will all leave the Seahawks pretty much where they were last season, in the middle of the pack."
This is unfortunate news, but it might not be the end of the world. Assuming Darnold is still a good quarterback outside Minnesota, then the "window" with him is the next three or more years. Until they rebuild the offensive line and get a few more pass-catchers on offense, then Macdonald's work on defense will only matter so much, yielding seasons like 2024 and what 2025 could be.
