Texas burner Matthew Golden lands with Seahawks in new 2025 mock draft
The Seattle Seahawks have completely overhauled their wide receiver room this offseason, and there's a very good chance they aren't done yet.
To keep it brief, the Seahwks parted ways with two of their top three receivers in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, cutting the former and sending the latter to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a blockbuster trade. In turn, they signed both Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Cooper Kupp in free agency, with the latter being a particularly intriguing addition.
Overall, though, the Seahawks could still use some more help at the position, even with Jaxon Smith-Njigba continuing to establish himself as one of the best young wideouts in the game.
The 2025 NFL Draft's receiver class is relatively weak, but there are some good prospects who could be available for Seattle. One of those prospects is Texas speedster Matthew Golden, who Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team has going to the Seahawks at No. 18 overall in his new mock draft.
"Seattle's revamped passing offense has many threats that can live in the middle of the field. But finding a field-stretcher to change the math for how teams space the field against Seattle is a must.
"Golden has the makings of a great foil to Kupp and Smith-Njigba."
Golden showed his outstanding speed at Februrary's NFL Scouting Combine when he ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash, the second-fastest time of any player at the event.
There's more to his game than just speed, though. In his lone season at Texas, Golden became Quinn Ewers' go-to target with 58 receptions for 987 yards (17 yards per reception) and nine touchdowns. He even took a few kick returns as well.
Perhaps most importantly, Golden has shown a clutch factor as well. When the Longhorns faced a 4th-and-13 against Arizona State in the Peach Bowl, Golden made an outstanding catch on a 28-yard touchdown to keep their season alive.
Golden is widely considered the second-best pure receiver in this class behind Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, whom Seattle has also shown interest in. If Golden is available at No. 18, he'll definitely be a strong option for the Seahawks.
