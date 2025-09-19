What Seahawks QB Sam Darnold said about facing Saints' Defense
Sam Darnold has his first win as a member of the Seattle Seahawks after Week 2's 31-17 road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now the goal is to continue building on that momentum.
That starts with the Week 3 home matchup against the New Orleans Saints, who have been a bit of a pleasant surprise thus far. Sure, they're 0-2, but the Saints were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, if not the worst. So far, though, they've given both the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers tough games in the first two weeks, and now they'll look for their first victory against yet another NFC West team.
On Thursday, Darnold previewed what should be a good matchup against the Saints' defense.
"Another tough challenge this week with the Saints coming into town, obviously a really good defense, really well coached with Coach [Brandon] Staley over there," Darnold told reporters. "Really good front, really good linebackers. Back in the secondary I feel like they're doing some really good things. Pressure-wise, coverage wise, all those things.
"So it's a lot to prepare for, but it's exciting, it's exciting stuff to just be able to come in here and get to work every single day with these guys. You know, we're excited about this opportunity."
Saints defense provides unexpected challenge for Sam Darnold, Seahawks
New Orleans' defense doesn't look like much on paper, outside of a few key players. DeMario Davis is still one of the best middle linebackers in the league and Cameron Jordan is potentially a future Hall of Famer, but they're about the only true stars on the unit.
However, the defense has shown some promise over the first two games. The Saints allowed less than 300 total yards against the Cardinals in Week 1, and perhaps more impressively, held 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey to just 55 rushing yards in Week 2.
Their defense hasn't been perfect obviously, and allowing 279 yards and two touchdowns to Mac Jones last week wasn't the best look, but Darnold and the Seahawks must prepare appropriately.
More Seahawks on SI stories
What Mike Macdonald said about the Seahawks’ surprise breakout DB
Seahawks’ injury situation already becoming problem going into Week 3
How Sam Darnold upstaged Aaron Rodgers in a few that few QBs have
It certainly looks like Seahawks did not need to trade for Micah Parsons