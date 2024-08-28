Which Players Cut By Seattle Seahawks Could Return on Practice Squad?
The Seattle Seahawks’ 53-man roster is set — for now. Thirty-seven players on the team’s 90-man roster have been waived, released or designated to an injury list following “final” cutdowns on Tuesday.
But they won’t all be playing for another team or be out of an NFL job. The Seahawks will put together a 16-player practice squad, plus one International Pathway Program player. Some of the surprises on Seattle’s initial 53-man roster also indicate there will be subsequent changes by the time the team’s season opener rolls around on Sept. 8.
Here’s a look at who could return to the team following the 20-hour waiver period that concludes at 9 a.m. PST on Wednesday. Seattle can then begin to assemble its practice squad.
Note: This is not projecting Seattle’s exact initial practice squad, but rather players who were cut Tuesday who could return.
Seahawks Projected Practice Squad Returners
Offense
- QB PJ Walker
- WR Cody White
- WR Easop Winston Jr.
- TE Tyler Mabry
- RB George Holani
- T/G McClendon Curtis
- T Max Pircher*
* International Pathway Player doesn’t count against 16 player limit
Defense
- CB D.J. James (rookie sixth-round pick)
- CB Carlton Johnson
- S Ty Okada
- S Marquise Blair
- ILB Michael Barrett (rookie seventh-round pick by Carolina Panthers)
- ILB Patrick O’Connell
- DT Devere Levelston
- OLB Jamie Sheriff
If all of these players clear waivers and Seattle has an interest in bringing them back, this would leave the Seahawks two other practice squad spots to fill initially. Seattle still may make other roster moves, including trying to sneak one or two of their rookie offensive linemen they kept on the initial 53-man roster down to the practice squad when waiver madness cools off.
Additionally, if Seattle tries to claim any other players off waivers, they will have to make a corresponding roster move. They may then try and re-stash the corresponding player that was waived or released.
Of the above returners, five have more than two years of service in the NFL. That means one of the two remaining spots could go to a veteran from another team, as teams can only keep six veterans on the practice squad.
One player not on the list is linebacker Jon Rhattigan, who was waived on Tuesday most likely as a result of his $3 million cap hit. Rhattigan is entering his fourth season, and Seattle probably won’t keep more than two inside linebackers on its practice squad. Second-year linebacker Patrick O’Connell and rookie seventh-round pick Michael Barrett are the more likely candidates to be re-signed with their youth.
Potential returners most likely to be claimed by other teams include running back George Holani, outside linebacker Jamie Sheriff, safety Ty Okada and Barrett. Seattle likely let those players go assuming they would be able to get them back, but it’s impossible to know what other teams may be looking to claim them on Wednesday.
Sheriff and Holani, in particular, each were standouts for the Seahawks in the preseason and are the biggest risks — both of whom joined Seattle as undrafted free agents this offseason.
The practice squad quarterback is also an area the Seahawks may look elsewhere. PJ Walker could fill one of the veteran spots, but Seattle may also look for a younger player to try and develop them. Seventh-round rookie Michael Pratt was waived by the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday as was third-year signal-caller Desmond Ridder. Seattle had interest in both during the pre-draft process in their respective draft years.
As is usually the case, most of Seattle’s practice squad will be players the coaching staff and front office built relationships with during the offseason and training camp, but there may be outside additions. Undoubtedly, some players will be harder to retain than others.