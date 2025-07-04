Win-now NFL draft has Seahawks taking Micah Parsons, Justin Fields, Trent Williams
It's officially the dog days of the NFL year, with not much happening in between the conclusion of mandatory minicamp last month and the start of training camp in a couple of weeks.
As such, it's the perfect time for fun thought experiments to bide the time. These thought experiments take many forms, but most of the time, they seem to revolve a draft of some kind.
In this case, NFL.com's Chad Reuter put together a seven-round draft featuring every active NFL player designed to help franchises put together a "win-now" team. Essentially, it's a fantasy football draft, snake format and all, but with all players rather than just offensive skill players.
For the Seattle Seahawks, the haul is quite fascinating.
With their first pick of this draft, the Seahawks select Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons at No. 18 overall. Parsons, 26, has been one of the NFL's best pass rushers since entering the league in 2021, recording at least 12 sacks in each of his first four NFL seasons. The Seahawks' pass rush is already quite solid, but lacks a player of Parsons' caliber.
After that, the Seahawks get their quarterback in New York Jets signal-caller Justin Fields at No. 47 overall. Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, hasn't lived up to his expectations but has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly as a runner. Now in the Big Apple, he'll have a chance to prove himself in a starting role once again.
Then in the third round, Seattle steals away a major rival's star in San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams at No. 82. Williams may be turning 37 later this month, but he's still one of the league's finest offensive linemen, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections in 14 seasons. With how much the Seahawks' offensive line has struggled lately, adding a player of Williams' caliber would be very interesting to see.
The Seahawks round out their haul with Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown at No. 111, Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch at No. 146, Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams at No. 175 and Minnnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones at No. 210.
Obviously, a scenario like this will never happen in real life, but it's fun to think about all the same.
