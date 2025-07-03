Walter Jones, Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner among Seahawks greats named best pick ever at their draft slot
When the Seattle Seahawks were at their best, it was because they dominated the NFL draft in a way no other modern team has done. Their three stellar classes from 2010-2012 established a core that represented the best team in the league for the following four seasons. From 2013-2021 their results in each draft were overall pretty disappointing, and eventually the roster could no longer compete at the same level.
Still, it doesn't take away from some incredibly sharp picks, especially on Day 3 of the draft. ESPN has a new analysis out that shows just how well the Seahawks have drafted over the years. They ranked the best pick ever at each slot in the draft - and Seattle had nine players make the cut, beginning with legendary left tackle Walter Jones being named the greatest sixth overall pick of all time.
"A first ballot Hall of Famer and one of the best offensive linemen of all time, Jones just beat out a glut of receivers taken with the sixth overall pick (Tim Brown, Julio Jones, James Lofton and Torry Holt). I would hear arguments for the first two; I would not hear arguments for the latter two. Walter Jones is one of only four Seahawks with his number retired and is probably the greatest Seahawk in history."
The next Seahawks player to make the cut was offensive lineman Kevin Mawae (No. 36 overall), who only lasted four years in Settle but went on to earn eight Pro Bowl nominations, three first-team All-Pro honors and finally was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.
Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (No. 47 overall) was the next Seattle player to make the cut, and he's somehow still going strong 13 years later.
"Wagner made an All-Pro list in 2014 and hasn't stopped making them since, spanning 11 straight seasons. Preposterous consistency and longevity. Wagner should end up a Hall of Fame player for his career success, but don't sleep on the fact that he's only 221 tackles behind Ray Lewis for the most combined tackles in NFL history. If Wagner plays two more healthy, productive seasons ..."
At No. 75 overall, former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson earned the nod.
"Tough break for OT Terron Armstead, who is one of the best third-round picks ever but isn't better than this Super Bowl-winning, Walter Payton Man of the Year-winning quarterback. Wilson never collected a ton of All-Pros, which isn't surprising given the era of quarterbacking in which he plays, but he has been a decade-long starter who won a ring,and that's just too valuable at pick No. 75."
Nose tackle Brandon Mebane (No. 85 overall), strong safety Kam Chancellor (No. 133 overall), defensive end Michael Sinclair (No. 155 overall), defensive end Michael McCary (No. 170 overall), and guard J.R. Sweezy (No. 225 overall) also made ESPN's list.
