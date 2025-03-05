Seahawks predicted to pick ‘explosive’ Alabama defender in 2025 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks’ run defense finished 16th in the league this past season. That was a big upgrade from 2023, when they allowed the second-most yards per game on the ground. Keep in mind that the midseason arrival of linebacker Ernest Jones IV via a trade with the Titans was a major factor in that improvement.
In seven games in 2024 before the four-year defender’s arrival, Mike Macdonald’s defender allowed opponents to run for 146.1 yards per game. Jones played and started the team’s final 10 games, and the ‘Hawks permitted just 103.0 yards rushing during that stretch.
Jones can become an unrestricted free agent next week. What happens if the ‘Hawks don’t re-sign him. In his post-combine draft, Dane Brugler of The Athletic may have a solution. With the 18th overall pick, Macdonald and general manager John Schneider could opt for University of Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. “Though his off-ball instincts are still developing,” Said Brugler, “Campbell didn’t post 117 tackles last season on accident. His explosive speed and finishing skills are traits that make him a playmaker in the front seven.”
According to NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein, the former Crimson Tide standout is somewhat of a work in progress. “Campbell has the build and traits of an Alabama linebacker but might need to upgrade in some areas. He doesn’t play with early instincts or play recognition and is inconsistent in challenging blockers and leveraging his run fits. Campbell uses his speed and athleticism to help mitigate mistakes and get to the football at a relatively high rate.
“He’s a rangy, consistent open-field tackler who excels on third downs as a fluid blitzer and impressive cover talent. The elite traits and athletic talent will be tantalizing, but the best way to utilize him might be as a full-time 3-4 rush linebacker, where he can play more proactively instead of reactively as an off-ball linebacker.”
Seattle’s offensive line issues have drawn the most attention this offseason. Still, the defense was a bit inconsistent this past season. Macdonald’s club came up with only 18 takeaways in 17 outings. In any case, Campbell is a very intriguing prospect perhaps worth a closer look.
